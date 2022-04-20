Navi Mumbai: Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur to inaugurate Dharamshala at Kharghar

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Advocate Yashomati Thakur will be visiting Navi Mumbai on April 21 to inaugurate Shri Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala at Kharghar. The dharamshala is located at the Sarada Sadan building at sector 20 in Kharghar.

The Dharmshala has been made available free of cost at the Sharda Sadan building by Hawere Engineers and Builders in memory of Satish Haware for patients of Shri Gadge Mission, Mumbai. The lodging facility will be provided to patients free of cost by the Mission.

While the Dharamshala is located at sector 20, the inaugural function will be held at Pacific Banquet, in sector 13 Kharghar at 5 pm.

On the occasion, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Dr Sandip Gupta, Director of Cancer Treatment, Research and Education Center at Tata Memorial Hospital, Kharghar, Chairperson of Havere Engineers and Builders and other dignitaries will be present.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:37 PM IST