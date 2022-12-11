Navi Mumbai Metro inches closer to reality

File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The trial run between Central Park and Utsav Chowk of Navi Mumbai Metro was conducted successfully on Friday. The stretch falls under phase two of Line 1; phase one runs from Pendhar to Central Park, from where phase two begins and goes up to Belapur.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning agency, has already received the safety commissioner’s nod for the phase from Pendhar to Central in March-April. Now, the work on the remaining stretch from Central Park to Belapur Terminal is underway. The CIDCO has even decided on the fare and claimed that it is lower than the civic-run AC buses. The base fare will be Rs10 and it will increase by Rs5 every two km. However, beyond 10 km, the minimum fare will be Rs40.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, tweeted, “After receiving sanction from the EIG (Electrical Inspector to the Govt), overhead electrical lines with 25 KV have been successfully charged from Station 7 to Station 3 .”

Last month, the Navi Mumbai Metro project received financial backing as it signed an agreement with the ICICI Bank for a line credit of Rs500 crore. The estimated cost for the Metro line-1 project is Rs 3,400 crore; out of which Rs2,600 crore have been already infused by the CIDCO.