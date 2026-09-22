Navi Mumbai May Face 10 Per Cent Water Cut After Diwali If Morbe Dam Fails To Reach Full Storage

Below-average rainfall in the Morbe dam catchment has raised concerns over Navi Mumbai’s water supply after Diwali | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 22, 2026: Navi Mumbai citizens may have to brace for another 10% water cut after Diwali if the Morbe dam fails to reach its full storage level, with below-average rainfall in the catchment area raising concerns over the city’s water security.

Morbe Dam Faces Rainfall Shortfall

The Morbe dam, Navi Mumbai’s main source of drinking water, has so far received around 3,420.80 mm of rainfall in its catchment this year, against around 4,000 mm considered necessary for the reservoir to overflow. The water level is currently around 86.19 metres, while the overflow mark is 88 metres.

The possibility of the dam not overflowing this year is significant for Navi Mumbaikars as the city’s daily water requirement has been increasing every year. NMMC officials said that unlike in earlier years when the dam failed to overflow, the city’s water demand is now considerably higher, making water availability for the entire year a greater concern.

Morbe last failed to overflow in 2022, when the dam level reached around 87.62 metres. In 2020, too, there was no overflow and the level reached 86.94 metres. However, the city’s water requirement at that time was lower compared to the present demand.

Reservoir Has Overflowed Repeatedly

The dam has overflowed several times in the past, including on August 20 last year, August 29 in 2024, September 24 in 2023 and September 28 in 2021. It also overflowed on August 4 in 2019, July 24 in 2018, August 25 in 2017, August 13 in 2013, August 28 in 2011, August 9 in 2008 and August 6 in 2007.

The shortfall in rainfall in the catchment has become a concern for the civic administration. NMMC had earlier attributed the rainfall deficit and declining Morbe reserves to the expected impact of El Niño and had urged citizens to conserve water.

Water Demand Raises Concern

The concern is not merely about whether the dam reaches the 88-metre mark, but whether the available stock will be sufficient to meet Navi Mumbai’s increasing consumption until the next monsoon. Morbe currently supplies around 480 MLD to the city’s water treatment system.

“Citizens should use water judiciously and ensure that there is no wastage. The decision on whether water cuts will be required will be taken after assessing the situation after Diwali,” said an NMMC official.

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With the festive season approaching, the civic administration is currently maintaining regular supply, but officials are keeping a close watch on the Morbe reservoir. If the dam does not receive sufficient additional rainfall and its storage continues to decline with rising consumption, Navi Mumbaikars could face a 10% water cut after Diwali.

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