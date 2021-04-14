Navi Mumbai: Mango price dips due to strict COVID-19 curbs

Despite a dip in the supply of mangoes at the wholesale market in Vashi in comparison to previous years, the price has dropped by Rs 500 per box. Traders say that the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across the state has impacted the sale of the annual fruit.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 boxes of mangoes are arriving at the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) every day which is half compared to the supply in the last couple of years. “Normally, during April and May, the market receives around 70,000 to 85,000 boxes per day from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states.

Despite a dip in supply, the price has come down by around Rs 500 per boxes. “A box of six dozen cost around Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 which used to be from Rs 3500 to Rs 4000,” said a trader from the APMC.

People wait a whole year for mango - the king of fruits. “The supply is increasing and we expect that it will increase in days to come. However, the sudden rise and lockdown-like situation will impact the sale,” said another trader. He added that when people are not coming out of their homes, how will the sale happen?

Due to untimely rains, the yield of mango crops in Ratnagiri and Devgad areas will be less. However, traders at the wholesale market claimed that the supply will increase significantly in the coming month. “Around 100 to 150 trucks and tempos laden with mangoes are arriving in the market almost every day,” said the trader.