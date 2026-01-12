Navi Mumbai: Mangaon Police Arrest Two Men, Hunt Third In Brutal Murder Of 22-Year-Old Over Money Dispute

Mangaon police have arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man whose body was found at an open plot in Sansawadi village limits on Sunday. | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Mangaon police have arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man whose body was found at an open plot in Sansawadi village limits on Sunday. The accused allegedly strangulated the victim inside a car and later hacked him to death with a sharp weapon following a dispute over money. The body was found by two men who has gone to see the plot for purchasing.

Background of the Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ganesh Bhagat (22), a second-year BE pass-out, who also worked as a driver and rented out his private car. He was a resident of Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari, Pune, and originally hailed from Solapur district. Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at Mangaon Police Station on Sunday night, initially against unknown persons. "After the body was found, the photos were circulated and the identity was established. Once the identity was established, we found technical evidence leading to the accused," assistant police inspector Nivrutti Borhade from Mangaon Police Station.

Police said the accused—Aniket Mahesh Waghmare (26) and Tushar alias Sonya Sharad Potole (24)—have been arrested, while Prajjwal alias Sonya Santosh Hambir is wanted. The trio and the victim were travelling together from Pune to Mahabaleshwar in an Innova Crysta owned by Bhagat, via the Tamhini Ghat route when an argument suspected to be over money, broke out. According to police, the murder happened on Saturday night.

Circumstances of the Murder

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly strangled Bhagat with a rope inside the vehicle in the Tamhini Ghat area and later took him to an open plot near Cicket Point in Sansawadi, where they assaulted him with a sickle, inflicting fatal injuries to the head, neck and hands.

Senior officers said the identities of both the deceased and the accused were established within six to eight hours using technical analysis and information from confidential informants.

Prior Criminal Record of Accused

Police also revealed that arrested accused Aniket Waghmare has prior criminal cases registered at Parvati Police Station in Pune for car thefts.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Savita Garne, with the Mangaon Police Station team. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.

