Navi Mumbai: Man held for impersonation, possessed fake ID card of MSRTC employee | Unsplash

A 35-year-old man from Pune was arrested for impersonating an employee of the Maharashtra state road transport corporation from Satara Division. He was caught from Panvel area in Navi Mumbai while he was travelling to Alibaug.

Identified as Santosh Balu Jadhav (35), the man was travelling in a ST bus which departs from Thane for Alibaug. During a checking on the Kharpada toll booth, the officials discovered that Jadhav had a fake identity card of an employee named Sachin Yuvraj Jadhav.

The officials of the corporation were checking passengers' tickets. When Santosh was asked for his ticket he had displayed the fake ID card and a photocopy of his salary slip.

The salary slip though mentioned other location which made officials get suspicious of him. Santosh panicked during interrogation, snatch the ID card and attempted to flee from the spot.

However, officials caught him after chasing some distance. Later, a case was registered against him and handed over to the police. The incident happened on August 28 but police shared details recently.