Navi Mumbai Man Held For Impersonating IAS Officer Linked To Amit Shah’s Office, Pressurising Cop | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer attached to the office of Amit Shah and attempting to influence a police officer during the execution of a warrant in a cheque-bouncing case.

Accused Held By Mumbai Crime Branch

The accused, identified as Mohammed Tariq Pathan (42), a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit on charges of cheating, impersonation and offences under the Information Technology Act.

According to a Times of India report quoting the police, the incident came to light when Hanumantu Raju, attached to the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, arrived in Mumbai to execute a bailable warrant in a cheque dishonour case registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Police said that shortly after the officer contacted the accused woman in the case, he allegedly received a threatening phone call. During the investigation, it emerged that Pathan had posed as 'IAS officer Pawan Kumar Yadav, PS to Amit Shah' and called the Delhi Police constable, pressuring him not to take action against the accused woman, identified as Asmita Sarang.

Also Watch:

Accused Used SIM Card Using Another Person's Identity

Cops later found that the accused had obtained a SIM card using another person’s identity by paying him Rs 3,000 and used it to impersonate a senior government official. Following a complaint, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, which traced the phone number and arrested Pathan. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/