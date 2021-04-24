Navi Mumbai: Man booked for raping colleague on pretext of marriage

The APMC police on Friday booked a man in mid-twenties for allegedly raping one of his colleagues promising marriage.

Police said, both the accused and the 23-year-old survivor worked in the same company in the MIDC area. In February, the accused gave the survivor a marriage proposal and the latter also accepted it.

“The accused took the survivor to different lodges and established a physical relationship with her over the past two months. Last week, however, he called the survivor and said that he was not interested in marrying her. The survivor then approached us and registered an FIR against him. We have booked him under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police officer from APMC police station.

“The accused went into hiding after he learned about the FIR registered against him. We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” the officer further said.