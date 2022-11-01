Navi Mumbai: Mahavitaran to hold theatre competition in Vashi from November 2

Mahavitaran | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Mahavitaran's Konkan Regional Inter-Divisional will be hosting a three-day drama competition which will begin on November 2. The competition will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Theatre in Vashi.

Chandrakant Dange, Joint Managing Director of Mahavitaran Konkan Regional Division informed that a total of six plays will be presented during the competition.

The competition is held every year to showcase talent of the officers and employees working in Mahavitaran agency. But was stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic for two years.

“Since all restrictions have already been lifted, the drama competition is being organized with renewed vigour”, said Dange.

In the drama competition, two plays will be presented every day. The staffers of Bhandup, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Jalgaon circles within the regional office will be presenting one play each.