Mumbai: Local derails at CSMT, no injuries reported; trains behind schedule

A local train got derailed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning at CSMT, said the officials of Central Railway.

According to their announcement on Twitter, "CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) Local ready to leave platform number 1 but touched the dead-end on the same platform, resulting in the derailment of one trolley of one rear end coach at 9.39 am."

The officials said there was no injury. However, harbour line trains from CSMT have been rerouted to Platform 2 and are behind schedule.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited