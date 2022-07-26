e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Local derails at CSMT, no injuries reported; trains behind schedule

The officials said there was no injury however, harbour line trains from CSMT have been rerouted to Platform 2 and are behind schedule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
article-image

A local train got derailed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning at CSMT, said the officials of Central Railway.

According to their announcement on Twitter, "CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) Local ready to leave platform number 1 but touched the dead-end on the same platform, resulting in the derailment of one trolley of one rear end coach at 9.39 am."

The officials said there was no injury. However, harbour line trains from CSMT have been rerouted to Platform 2 and are behind schedule.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Local derails at CSMT, no injuries reported; trains behind schedule

RECENT STORIES

BSNL files case after UPA VP candidate Margaret Alva falls prey to cyber fraud

BSNL files case after UPA VP candidate Margaret Alva falls prey to cyber fraud

Congress leaders protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd time

Congress leaders protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd time

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court quashes case against VCK leader Thirumavalavan

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court quashes case against VCK leader Thirumavalavan

Supreme Court to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction against EC proceedings on August 1

Supreme Court to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction against EC proceedings on August 1

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi reaches ED office; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi reaches ED office; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her