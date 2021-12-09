Navi Mumbai: Local politician arrested for rape in Kharghar

Kharghar police arrested a 35-year-old local politician for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a 29-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and later refusing to marry her. Police said that the complainant alleged that she was assaulted by the accused.

The accused identified as Shahbaz Patel, a resident of Kharghar was arrested by Kharghar police on Tuesday night after a complaint was registered against him on Tuesday afternoon. The accused is associated with the youth cell of a political party in Panvel. The party had reportedly suspended him after his arrest.

Police said that Patel was in a relationship with the complainant for the past few months. However, recently Patel started assaulting her and also forced her to abort. The complainant also alleged that Patel made videos of their relation and blackmailed her. “The accused took money on the pretext of marriage and forced her to remain at home instead of coming out,” said a police official from Kharghar police station.

While talking to the media, Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that ACP Panvel is investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly. A case against Patel has been registered under sections 376, 377, 323, 504, and 506 of IPC and relevant sections of the Atrocities Act.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:50 PM IST