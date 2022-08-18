e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Local leader starts free bus service to Konkan during Ganeshotsav

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Local leader starts free bus service to Konkan during Ganeshotsav | Photo: Pexels

Ahead of the civic election in Navi Mumbai, political parties have started coming up with freebies for citizens. The Airoli unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered free transportation to Konkan during Ganeshotsav.

During Ganeshotsav, a large number of people from Mumbai go to Konkan to celebrate the festival.

A local leader from BJP, Rahul Shinde has appealed to the people going to Konkan to contact the party office.

“During Ganeshotsav, there are no berths available in any training going towards Konkan, and even state transport buses are full,” said Shinde, adding that the Airoli BJP will provide free bus service to them from sectors 19 and 20 in Airoli for Konkan.

According to him, the buses will leave on August 27 from Airoli and the date to book seats free of cost is August 21.

