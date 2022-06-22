Navi Mumbai: Langda, Dashehri and Totapuri start arriving at APMC | File

After Alphonso mangoes, now Langda, Dashehri and Totapuri have started arriving at the fruits market of APMC Vashi. According to traders, more than 8 trucks laden with these varieties of mangoes arrived at the market.

At present, the price of these varieties ranges from Rs70 – Rs 90 per kg. However, they are saying the price will drop after an increase in supply. These varieties of mangoes are arriving from the northern states.

According to traders, the season of Kesar mangoes from Gujarat is coming to an end. However, due to extreme climatic conditions, there has been a great loss for its season this year. “Kesar Mangoes have a good demand after Alphonso. These mangoes usually arrive from Kutch and are sold widely. Due to climatic conditions, this year there was a slip in the sales”, said a trader.

The Langda variety of mangoes from West Bengal and Bihar have also started arriving in a good flow. The entire mango season will last till August-September.