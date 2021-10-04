Navi Mumbai: Konkan Rail Vihar in Seawoods emerges as cleanest housing society

Konkan Rail Vihar in Seawoods emerged as the cleanest housing society in Navi Mumbai in a survey conducted by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The housing society segregates its waste at the source, manages the waste disposal site and takes efficient measures to check the spread of the COVID 19 viruses.

“NMMC has been taking a number of measures to keep the city clean and also made its presence felt in Cleanliness Survey conducted by the Central Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). In order to instill cleanliness as habit, the civic body conducted cleanliness competition in six groups namely Swachh housing society, hotel, school, hospital, market, and government office,” said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

While Konkan Rail Vihar in Seawoods emerged as the cleanest housing society, Apollo hospital in Belapur ranked first in the cleanliness hospital.

Siddhivinayak Tower at Sector 5 in Koparkhairane was ranked second and Neel Siddhi Atlantis at Sector 19A in Koparkhairane was ranked third in the housing society category

Among the clean hotel, Fortune Select Exotica Hotel in Sector 19D in Turbhe won the Best Clean Hotel which was followed by Ramada Hotel in Mahape and Hotel Four Point in Sector 30A Vashi respectively second and third.

Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya School No. 55 emerged as the 'Clean School (Municipal Level)' group. In the 'Clean Schools (Private)' category, Raf Naik Vidyalaya at Sector 8 in Koparkhairane topped.

In the 'Clean Market' group, Shramik Janata Fariwala Market at Sector 8 in Koparkhairane emerged as the winner. The Koparkhairane market is followed by the market near Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Sector 3A, Belapur, and Maharaja Market at Sector 17 in Vashi.

Held in six groups, the cleanliness competition was participated by a total of 35 housing societies, 35 hotels, 37 municipal schools, 34 private schools, 16 markets, 30 government offices and 32 hospitals. During the scoring, various criteria were considered, such as waste sorting at the production site, waste disposal at the waste disposal site, toilet management, sanitary infrastructure and measures and regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:37 PM IST