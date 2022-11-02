Navi Mumbai: Konkan Bhavan begins vigilance awareness week against corruption

This 'Vigilance Awareness Week' has been organized from October 31 to November 06, 2022. | File

Navi Mumbai: Konkan Bhavan in Belapur has launched the vigilance awareness week on October 31 with an aim to create awareness against corruption. Officials took a pledge to abide by honesty and law in all spheres of life, do not accept and do not give bribes, do all work honestly and transparently, work for public interest.

Divisional Revenue Office and Deputy Commissioner (General) Manoj Ranade took the oath to eliminate corruption along with the officers and employees. Deputy Commissioner (Development) Girish Bhalerao, Chief Executive Officer Rajalakshmi Yerpude and others were present on this occasion.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary was also celebrated on October 31 and on the same day, every year Vigilance Awareness Week is observed. The week is celebrated with citizen participation to strengthen the determination of honesty and integrity in public life.

According to the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, 2022, this 'Vigilance Awareness Week' has been organized from October 31 to November 06, 2022. 'Corruption free India for a developed nation' is the concept of this program. The officers and employees present took an oath to eliminate corruption.