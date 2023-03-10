Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to perform CPR

Navi Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital to train 1 lakh Navi Mumbaikars to provide CPR | Pixabay

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai has announced the launch of a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training initiative for the people of Navi Mumbai. The initiative aims to train 100,000 people in the city in the skills needed to save lives in emergency situations.

The CPR training session will train people to give CPR in a crisis where an individual has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The initial CPR training campaign will run from March 1 to March 31, 2023, and will be held at various locations, including corporate offices, public spaces, and the hospital itself.

'The Revive Life Campaign'

The initiative has been named "The Revive Life Campaign" reflecting the hospital's commitment to promoting a culture of preparedness and responsiveness in the community. The event will target various groups, including corporate workers, residents of various societies, auto-rickshaw drivers, police, firefighters, NMMC workers, NMMT employees, college students, and the public attending events at malls, railway stations, and public gardens.

The training offered under the "The Revive Life Campaign" initiative is free of cost, and participants are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure their spot.