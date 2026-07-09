Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Resident Urges Joint Action To Improve Transport, Traffic Management Outside Railway Station

A Kharghar resident has sought coordinated action by multiple authorities to improve transport facilities and ease congestion outside the railway station. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 9, 2026: A Kharghar resident has written to multiple government agencies highlighting persistent public transport and traffic management issues outside Kharghar railway station, urging immediate intervention to improve commuter safety and ease congestion.

In a representation addressed to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), the Maharashtra Transport Department, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police and the Panvel City Police, resident Seema Tank said thousands of daily commuters are facing inadequate public transport facilities and traffic chaos outside one of Navi Mumbai's busiest railway stations.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Raigad District Collector, the local MLA, MP and the media.

Tank said Kharghar railway station caters to office-goers, students, senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities, but the supporting transport infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the growing commuter footfall.

Demands Better Public Transport

One of the key demands is the construction of a permanent, fully covered bus shelter. According to the letter, the existing bus stop offers little protection from heavy rain, extreme heat or strong winds, forcing commuters to wait in the open during the monsoon. The proposed shelter should include adequate seating, lighting and proper drainage facilities.

The resident also pointed to inadequate bus services, stating that the current frequency of NMMT buses is insufficient, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. The shortage leads to overcrowding, long waiting times and increased dependence on auto-rickshaws and private vehicles.

The letter further alleged widespread irregularities by auto-rickshaw drivers operating outside the station, including refusal to ply by meter, overcharging passengers, operating without proper uniforms or identification, and illegal parking that obstructs traffic movement.

According to the complaint, the large number of auto-rickshaws congregating outside the station contributes significantly to traffic congestion and creates inconvenience for commuters.

Calls For Joint Action

The representation has sought the construction of a permanent enclosed bus shelter, increased NMMT bus frequency during both peak and non-peak hours, regular joint inspections by the RTO, Traffic Police, CIDCO and Panvel Police, and strict action against auto-rickshaw drivers violating transport regulations.

Other suggestions include creating designated pick-up and drop-off zones to streamline traffic, installing CCTV cameras, and prominently displaying authorised fare charts and public helpline numbers.

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Calling public transport an essential service, Tank urged all the concerned departments to conduct a joint site inspection at the earliest and initiate time-bound measures to improve commuter convenience, reduce congestion and enhance safety outside Kharghar railway station. She also requested the authorities to acknowledge the complaint and inform her of the action taken.

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