Navi Mumbai: Khanda Colony resident converts his bicycle into an e-cycle; see pics

At a time when fuel prices are hitting an all-time high, and excess use of fossil fuels are also impacting the environment badly, Umesh Shripat Alone, a 58-year-old resident of Khanda Colony in Navi Mumbai has converted his bicycle into an e-cycle. Now, he commutes by his e-cycle to his office and saves his time and money while being environmentally friendly.

Alone is a senior technician with the MSEDCL at Belapur office and now uses his own developed e-cycle to commute to his office. He said that he can also use the peddle of cycle and battery as per the need.

The Khanda Colony resident was using his bicycle to reach his office from a long time. However, it was a time-consuming affair, and also becoming difficult with his age. “I had seen a couple of videos on YouTube about converting a normal bicycle into an e-cycle, I invested around Rs 35,000 in buying DC batteries, an electric motor and other equipment during the lockdown and converted my normal bicycle into an e-cycle,” said Alone.

Now, on a single recharge, Alone travels around 50 km at a maximum speed of 25 km per hour.

Interestingly, Alone has been using his e-cycle for almost a year, it was in December 2021, people came to know the success story. MSEDCL held an exhibition of electric vehicles in Vashi where his e-cycle was also exhibited. His efforts received accolades throughout the event, and his seniors also felicitated him at the end of it.

Alone says that it takes around 2 units of electricity to charge the battery fully. “At the consumption of Rs 8 for 2 units of electricity, I can travel up to 50 km in my e-cycle,” he said.

When asked about his future plans, Alone said, “I am retiring in December, this year. With more free time in hand, I will try to modify this cycle. I will try to use a small motor to recharge the battery while it is being used.”

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:00 PM IST