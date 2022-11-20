Navi Mumbai: Kapal bar raided, 24 women, 10 others detained | Pexel

The Central Unit of Navi Mumbai police carried out a raid at Kapal Ladies Orchestra Bar in Kalundre village in Panvel on Sunday midnight and detained 24 women for indulging in obscenity and other staff of the bar.

The raid was carried out in the presence of the Panvel City police station.

Based on a tip-off, the central unit and night patrolling team of the crime branch conducted the raid around 1 am on Sunday. During the raid, it was found that the bar allowed customers even after the permissible time. Even a four-member orchestra team was singing music and waitresses were dancing to loud music while indulging in obscenity. The Panvel City police said that they were only detained.

“We received information that waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from Panvel city police station. He added that they carried out the raid around 1 am.

“At the time of the raid, there were 24 women and 10 other staff were present,” said the official. In addition, there 18 were customers present during the raid.

