e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

The local unit of Shiv Sena under the guidance of Kamothe city chief Rakesh Gowari met Anand Gosavi, Medical Health Officer, Panvel Municipal Corporation, has demanded that these facilities be provided as soon as possible.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality | FPJ photo

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, citizens are approaching nearby centres for taking booster doses. Similarly, residents of Kamothe have demanded that a centre be set up within the locality for the same.

The local unit of Shiv Sena under the guidance of Kamothe city chief Rakesh Gowari met Anand Gosavi, Medical Health Officer, Panvel Municipal Corporation, has demanded that these facilities be provided as soon as possible.

“For those who have already taken the first two mandatory doses of COVID-19 in Kamothe, a booster dose vaccination centre should be provided for them. Civic officials should visit each society and give booster doses to the senior citizens eligible for precaution doses. In addition, the facility can also be made available in schools and temples,” said Gowari.

On the occasion, Prashant Anand, Deputy Head, Baban Khanse Branch Head, Sector-18, Santosh Pawar Branch Head, Sector-9 were also present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: World Environment Day celebrated with tree plantation drive at JNPA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

RECENT STORIES

Babar Azam scores century to script Pakistan’s 5-wicket win over West Indies; breaks Virat...

Babar Azam scores century to script Pakistan’s 5-wicket win over West Indies; breaks Virat...

Rupee hits intra-day record low of 77.81 against US dollar

Rupee hits intra-day record low of 77.81 against US dollar

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Navi Mumbai: World Environment Day celebrated with tree plantation drive at JNPA

Navi Mumbai: World Environment Day celebrated with tree plantation drive at JNPA