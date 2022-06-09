Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality

Kamothe Shiv Sena unit demands COVID-19 booster dose facility in locality | FPJ photo

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, citizens are approaching nearby centres for taking booster doses. Similarly, residents of Kamothe have demanded that a centre be set up within the locality for the same.

The local unit of Shiv Sena under the guidance of Kamothe city chief Rakesh Gowari met Anand Gosavi, Medical Health Officer, Panvel Municipal Corporation, has demanded that these facilities be provided as soon as possible.

“For those who have already taken the first two mandatory doses of COVID-19 in Kamothe, a booster dose vaccination centre should be provided for them. Civic officials should visit each society and give booster doses to the senior citizens eligible for precaution doses. In addition, the facility can also be made available in schools and temples,” said Gowari.

On the occasion, Prashant Anand, Deputy Head, Baban Khanse Branch Head, Sector-18, Santosh Pawar Branch Head, Sector-9 were also present.

