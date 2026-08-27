Navi Mumbai: JNPA Rises To 21st Among World's Top 30 Container Ports In Alphaliner H1 2026 Ranking

JNPA has climbed seven positions in Alphaliner's latest global container port ranking following strong throughput growth | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has been ranked 21st among the world's top 30 container ports in Alphaliner's H1 2026 review, moving up seven positions from 28th in 2025.

JNPA recorded a 13.6 per cent growth in container throughput compared with H1 2025.

JNPA Climbs Global Rankings

The ranking comes amid a period of significant global trade disruptions in the first half of 2026, triggered by the US-Iran conflict. JNPA implemented proactive measures to facilitate cargo movement, manage additional operational requirements and ensure the continuity of EXIM trade during the disruptions.

JNPA Chairperson Gaurav Dayal, IAS, said the achievement reflected the collective efforts of terminal operators, stakeholders and the entire port community.

“Their combined efforts have strengthened JNPA's capacity to provide dependable and effective cargo-handling services, especially in tackling the intricacies of worldwide trade interruptions throughout the year. We will build on this momentum to further elevate JNPA's ranking as one of the top container ports in the world,” Dayal said.

Alphaliner, a global provider of liner shipping data and intelligence, tracks container port performance based on throughput. The latest ranking further underlines JNPA's growing stature in global maritime trade and its role as a key gateway for India's EXIM trade.

Port Infrastructure And Terminals

JNPA currently operates five container terminals — NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT — besides a shallow water berth for general cargo operated by NSDT. The port also has liquid cargo facilities and a coastal berth supporting maritime connectivity and coastal cargo movement.

Spread across 277 hectares, JNPA operates a multi-product Special Economic Zone equipped with modern infrastructure to support export-oriented industries and promote trade and investment.

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Vadhvan Port Development

The port is also developing Vadhvan Port, an all-weather, deep-draft greenfield port in Maharashtra, which is planned to become India's 13th major port.

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