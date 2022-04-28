Navi Mumbai: IPL matches turn out profitable for NMMT, earns Rs 10 lakh by ferrying visitors from parking lot to stadium

The Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being played at Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul are turning out to be profitable for Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT). So far, the civic transport undertaking has already churned out over Rs 10 lakh by ferrying visitors from parking lots to the stadium.

Since there is limited parking available at the stadium, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) created around 5000 temporary parking lots at different locations for IPL matches around the stadium.

As temporary parking lots are located away from the stadium, NMMT has been running special services to ferry visitors from parking lots to the stadium to prevent any inconveniences. The parking lots are available at Bhimashankar ground, Raheja Mindspace, Raheja Universal and Wonders Park in Nerul. The NMMT runs special bus services on match day from parking lots to Dr. D Y Patil bus stop. In addition, spectators coming by train or bus can also get a special bus from Nerul station. There are 20 matches scheduled at the stadium from March 27 to May 18, 2022.

A large number of cricket lovers come to the stadium on every match day. In this regard, the traffic department and NMMC has made all the arrangements. Even after the end of the match, these buses are available for services.

This year, IPL tickets for D Y Patil stadium matches are bearing the QR code to locate the parking lots. In order to prevent traffic congestion and find parking lots, parking lots can be found by scanning the QR code printed on the tickets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:47 PM IST