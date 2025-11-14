Navi Mumbai Housing Crisis Needs Decisive Municipal Action: AKYF At Jan Samvad Meet | Representative Image

The Agri-Koli Youth Foundation (AKYF), in its second edition of the Jan Samvad series, reiterated that the long-pending issue of housing and land regularisation in Navi Mumbai can be resolved only when municipal authorities take decisive action.

Root of the Crisis Lies in CIDCO’s Land Acquisition

“This problem has been hanging for 40 years,” AKYF said, pointing to the large-scale land acquisition carried out by CIDCO without provisions for gaothan (village) expansion. “CIDCO acquired land for urbanisation without creating space for the original settlements. That is where the crisis began.”

Families Declared Encroachers Despite Retaining Possession

AKYF highlighted that although several project-affected families had not handed over possession — and CIDCO had not taken physical possession — the 7/12 land records were transferred to CIDCO’s name.

“People built houses on land still in their possession, yet they were branded encroachers. Their homes were deemed illegal,” the organisation noted.

Land Must Be Regularised Before Construction: AKYF

The foundation stated that the issue has now reached a “technically solvable stage.”

“Our stand has always been clear regularise the land first, then the construction. Protect those who cannot be regularised, and give permissions or alternatives for new construction or redevelopment,” AKYF added.

Government Resolutions Show Progress Over the Years

AKYF recalled that during the 2017 agitation, the first government resolution on the matter was issued.

“A one-line GR came in 2017, and today we have detailed four-page GRs issued on February 25, 2022, and September 23, 2024. This is a major achievement,” the team said.

CIDCO’s Role Limited; NMMC Holds Key Powers

However, the group stressed that CIDCO’s responsibilities are limited.

“CIDCO can only regularise the land. Regulation of houses, protection of structures, and redevelopment permissions all these fall under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,” AKYF clarified. “Voters must be aware of this. Future candidates must prove they can solve these issues through the civic body.”

Awareness Campaign to Empower Original Residents

The foundation said its ongoing awareness drive aims to empower citizens.

“Our campaign is to ensure Navi Mumbai’s original residents and taxpayers know the truth and demand accountability,” AKYF stated.

For more information, contact: Agri-Koli Youth Foundation (AKYF) – 9920282820