Navi Mumbai hospital conducts first aid training session for rickshaw drivers

Nurses demonstrating the rickshaw drivers how to give CPR | FPJ

Vashi: Over 100 auto drivers from Mhape, Ghansoli, Vashi rickshaw association participated in first aid training organised by a city hospital. In the day-long programme, four sessions of CPR techniques were undertaken by the attendees.

The group was also guided on first aid to perform during road accidents by a team of healthcare professionals from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital medical team - Head of Emergency Medicine, Dr Preetam Gaikwad, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Prashant Pawar, along with the hospital’s nursing staff Yamini Patil, Sonam Juikar and Niishikant Chakole.

Commenting on the importance of CPR training, Dr Gaikwad said, “CPR is a lifesaving technique that is extremely useful in medical emergencies. It is performed to revive the heart's pumping ability manually, thereby restoring brain function until further measures are taken to restore blood circulation and breathing in a person who has had a cardiac arrest.”

Speaking on the initiative, Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “The auto-rickshaw drivers spend a considerable time on time and often witness road accidents that require prompt attention. Hence, it is crucial for them to learn these techniques and Fortis Hospital Vashi is glad that they could organise such a training session."

"The objective of the training sessions of the timely preventative actions that can be performed in an emergency. And what better occasion than World Heart Day to focus on the importance of CPR, as they can go a long way in preventing cardiac issues," Kamaria added.