Navi Mumbai Hits 40°C While Coastal Mumbai Stays 8°C Cooler; Weather Observer Explains Why

Mumbai Temperatures Near 40°C As Delayed Sea Breeze Triggers Early Heat Spike, Says Netizen |

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai and Mumbai recorded sharply contrasting weather conditions on Sunday afternoon, underlining the distinct microclimate pattern that often develops across the Konkan region in March.

Sharing the observations on social media platform X, weather observer Abhijit Modak said the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded the season’s first 40°C at 1:30 PM, with humidity falling to just 17% under the influence of north-easterly winds.

#NaviMumbai International Airport records the first 40°C of the season at 1:30 PM today with just 17% humidity as in NE winds influence.



Meanwhile at the same time:



• #Juhu Airport (coastal by the sea) – 32°C with 59% humidity



• #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj International… https://t.co/U10JiYpjhA pic.twitter.com/wWBBtB49lu — Abhijit Modak (कोकण हवामान)🌞🌦️⛈️ (@meet_abhijit) March 8, 2026

At the same time, conditions in Mumbai were markedly different. According to Modak’s post, Juhu Airport, located directly along the coast, recorded 32°C with 59% humidity, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), situated around 4 km inland, registered 35°C with 44% humidity.

Modak pointed out that this created a striking 8°C temperature variation between NMIA and coastal Juhu, despite the two locations being only about 26 km apart. He described the contrast as a classic example of the Konkan microclimate, where the coastline begins cooling under the influence of the sea breeze, while inland areas continue to heat up rapidly before marine air penetrates further inland.

Explaining the difference, Modak noted that Navi Mumbai, being on the mainland and farther from the open coast, remains more exposed to hot and dry land winds during the first half of the day. These north-easterly winds delay the advance of the cooling sea breeze, allowing temperatures to rise sharply and humidity to fall significantly.

Read Also Summer Care: Tips To Maintain Your Energy During Heat Wave

In contrast, Mumbai’s coastal belt, particularly areas such as Juhu, comes under the influence of the Arabian Sea breeze earlier in the afternoon. As a result, temperatures remain relatively lower while humidity rises due to the arrival of moist marine air. CSMIA, located slightly inland, reflected an intermediate pattern, remaining warmer than Juhu but cooler than Navi Mumbai.

According to Modak, this pattern is typical of the March climatology of the Mumbai-Konkan belt, when strong daytime heating, delayed marine influence and local geography combine to produce sharp differences over short distances.

His explanation highlights how coastal Mumbai cools earlier, while Navi Mumbai heats faster and stays hotter longer, until the sea breeze finally moves inland later in the day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/