Navi Mumbai: Gujarat man held for cheating over 22 persons on the pretext of Railways job

The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 48-year-old man from Gujarat who cheated more than 22 persons on the pretext of giving jobs in the railways to the tune of Rs 1 crore. However, after accepting money, he handed over fake appointment letters to job seekers and then fled. He was at large for the last two years.

Mallappa Kreppa Meti, 30, one of the victims had registered a case of cheating after he did not get a job in the railways. The accused identified as Deepak Kumar Jagdish Prasad Sinha had promised him a Ticket Collector job in the railways. Based on Meti's complaint, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and forgery was registered under sections 420, 406, 465, 468 and 34 of IPC on 26 September 2018.

Police said that Sinha was on the run for the last two years. However, the police were continuously working on the case. On November 7, the police received a tip-off that Sinha was in Gujarat and he was changing his location frequently. “A team went to Gujarat and carried a fresh investigation and after confirming his presence, he was arrested from a bungalow in Vadodra,” said Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police. He was arrested around 2 pm on November 19.

Police commissioner Singh informed that he had cheated many unemployed persons in Navi Mumbai, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. “He used to target unemployed youth looking for a government job,” said Singh. He added that the accused collected a total of Rs 1.03 crores from more than 22 youths for at the pretext of ticket collector and peon jobs in the railways,” said Singh. Singh added that the accused used to give fake appointment letters and later fled.