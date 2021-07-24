Navi Mumbai: Guinness Book world record holder to make another attempt of 40 feet 'Thickest Book' in the world in Vashi

Virag Madhumalati, a singer from Navi Mumbai who has five Guinness Book of world records in his credit is going make another attempt in the form of Thickest Book in the world. He is going will make an attempt to launch the 40 feet thick book on November 20, 2021, during a musical programme to be held in Vashi.
Madhumalati had blindfolded himself for 100 days and conducted more than 100 eye donation awareness drives during those mammoth 100 days.
Over the years, as a singer and his work for organ donation, Madhualati has created 17 Lakh Musical alankars. The collection which would be of about 2 Lakh pages are going to be around 40 feet thick volume titled “Sangeet Kaa Mahasagar”. “The 40 feet thickness book translates to around four floors of a building and is sure to become one and only such book across the World,” said Madhualati.
The musical programme during the attempt will be made of the Thickest Book in the world is unique itself. Madhumalati is going to sing underwater to spread the message of organ donation. He said that singing underwater is going to be a real challenge for him. The event cannot be attended physically due to COVID 19 restrictions; however, the organizer will make it available virtually.
Madhumalati had made India proud by creating five Guinness World Records. He says that singing under the water will be risky but he will go ahead with organ donation. “Though the unique musical event may prove to be dangerous, I am ready to take risks to spread and convey the message for organ donation to the maximum number of persons,” he said. He added that for this, he will fix a deadweight of 60 Kilograms on his chest to go underwater and he will have to maintain the balance of his singing, rhythm, and tunes with total weight carried by him and without getting disturbed by underwater aquatic species. He will perform various songs underwater not for a couple of minutes but for one hour.
