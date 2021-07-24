Navi Mumbai: Guinness Book world record holder to make another attempt of 40 feet 'Thickest Book' in the world in Vashi

Virag Madhumalati, a singer from Navi Mumbai who has five Guinness Book of world records in his credit is going make another attempt in the form of Thickest Book in the world. He is going will make an attempt to launch the 40 feet thick book on November 20, 2021, during a musical programme to be held in Vashi.

Madhumalati had blindfolded himself for 100 days and conducted more than 100 eye donation awareness drives during those mammoth 100 days.

Over the years, as a singer and his work for organ donation, Madhualati has created 17 Lakh Musical alankars. The collection which would be of about 2 Lakh pages are going to be around 40 feet thick volume titled “Sangeet Kaa Mahasagar”. “The 40 feet thickness book translates to around four floors of a building and is sure to become one and only such book across the World,” said Madhualati.