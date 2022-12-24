Navi Mumbai: Green chilli price shoots up, due to dip in supply

e-Paper Get App
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
Picture for representation | File
Navi Mumbai: The prices of green chilli saw a slight rise due to dip in supply at the wholesale market. Traders at the vegetable markets in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that the dip is temporary.

At present, the green chilli is available between Rs 21 to Rs 29 per kg wholesale. It was around Rs 17 to Rs 22 per kg a couple of days ago.

Normally, the vegetables market of APMC sees around 15 vehicles laden with green chilli arrive daily. However, for the last two days, the supply dipped to 11 vehicles.

In March 2022, the price of green chilli shot up to Rs 180 per kg in retail. According to traders, the wholesale market receives green chili mainly from Maharashtra, and Gujarat. 

