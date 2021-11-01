Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for November 2

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on November 2. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a special vaccination drive at 10 colleges across the city where students and college staff are being vaccinated. Colleges were opened on October 20, and students who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to attend classes. Students who are yet to take the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can take it.

In the first phase, special vaccination sessions have been organized in 10 colleges from October 22 from 9 am to 5 pm. Ten colleges where the special vaccination sessions started included Tilak Education Society, S.K. College, Sector 25 Nerul, ICL College, Sector 9A, Vashi, Y.C. College, Sector 15, Koparkhairane, Tilak College, Sector 28, Vashi, Sterling College, Sector 19 Nerul, Terna Engineering College, Sector 22, Nerul, Modern College, Sector 16A Vashi, Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha Vidyalaya and Junior College Ghansoligaon, Bharati University, Sector 3, CBD Belapur, and Indian Aerospace and Engineering College, Turbhe MIDC.

