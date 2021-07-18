Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for July 19

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on July 19. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin and Covishield. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.
Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.
Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is at the forefront in conducting COVID testing in comparison to the population of the city. The civic body has already conducted around 87 percent of the total population. The population of the city is 15 lakhs.
As per the data shared by the civic health department, the civic body has already conducted testing 13,06,517 citizens of the city. Of the total testing, 1,02,546 citizens were found positive of COVID and 99247 have recovered and went home. However, a total of 1316 citizens died due to COVID infection.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)