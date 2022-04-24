Navi Mumbai: Free library set up at vegetables market in APMC

A free library facility has been started at the vegetables market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi. The library has round 350 books on different subjects including on agriculture and organic farming. The library and a drinking water facility was inaugurated by MP Rajan Vichare and vegetable market director Shankar Pingle.

A large number of traders, farmers and retailers visit the wholesale market every day for trade of essential items. In the memory of Hiralalseth Badku Gupta, a former trader, the Gupta family has set up the library. The purpose of setting up library is to keep the reading habit intact among common people. The library has various kinds of books available including daily newspapers. In addition, an Aqua water filter has also been set up for visitors at the same place.

“We know that visitors in APMC have very little time. But whatever time have they can spend in reading. This will not only keep intact the reading habit, but also learn something new,” said a trader from the market.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:58 AM IST