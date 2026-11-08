Navi Mumbai Fraud: Kharghar Family Allegedly Cheated Of ₹1.60 Crore In Fake CIDCO Housing Scheme; 4 Others Lose ₹2.95 Crore

Kharghar Police investigate an alleged multi-crore housing fraud involving forged CIDCO allotment letters and fake property documents | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 7, 2026: A Kharghar-based family was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.60 crore by a gang promising to arrange flats at concessional rates under CIDCO's mass housing scheme.

The accused allegedly used forged allotment letters, fake official seals and fabricated registered documents to convince the family that the flats were genuine CIDCO allotments.

The Kharghar police have registered a case against five persons, including the main accused and his family members. The investigation has also revealed allegations of similar fraud involving four other victims, who were collectively cheated of several crores of rupees.

Accused Used Fake CIDCO Documents

The complainant, Satyapal Sharma (58), a resident of Shah Arcade in Sector 6, Kharghar, knew the main accused, Krishnakant Gaur, his wife Leena Gaur and their son Akshat Gaur, as they lived in another wing of the same building.

Allegedly taking advantage of this familiarity, the accused approached Sharma in January 2025, claiming that CIDCO had announced a scheme offering flats at concessional rates.

To gain his confidence, they showed him purported CIDCO allotment letters and registered documents in their own names. They also claimed that Yogesh and Anand Dushankar of Nerul were partners in CIDCO-related work, further strengthening their pitch.

Family Paid Rs 1.60 Crore For Three Flats

The accused allegedly offered to arrange three flats in CIDCO's Celebration mass housing scheme in Kharghar in the names of Sharma's daughters. The deal included flats numbered 503 and 504, along with another flat.

At different stages, Sharma paid the accused a total of Rs 1.60 crore through cash, demand drafts and online transfers. The accused subsequently handed over what they claimed were CIDCO allotment letters for all three flats.

However, the flats were never handed over. When Sharma began demanding his money back, Gaur allegedly admitted on September 15, 2026, that the CIDCO documents, official seals and allotment letters provided to him were fake and unauthorised.

He also accepted responsibility for refunding Rs 1.10 crore and executed an affidavit before a notary on a Rs 500 stamp paper. However, he and his family members allegedly failed to return the money and continued to evade Sharma.

The complaint further states that when Sharma pursued the accused for repayment, Anand Dushankar threatened to kill him near the LP Bridge in Nerul.

Four Other Victims Allegedly Cheated

The alleged fraud appears to extend beyond the Sharma family. According to the complaint, the gang also cheated Ramphal Sharma of Rs 82 lakh, Jitendra Pandit of Rs 1 crore, Ramgopal of Rs 80 lakh and Pawan Tripathi of Rs 33 lakh using a similar modus operandi, police said.

Kharghar Police Register Case Against Five

The Kharghar police have registered a case against five persons under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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"We have registered a case against five persons following a complaint of cheating through forged CIDCO allotment letters and documents. The complaint also mentions four other victims who were allegedly cheated using a similar modus operandi. We are investigating the financial transactions, verifying the authenticity of the documents and examining the role of each accused. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," a Kharghar police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

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