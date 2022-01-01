Navi Mumbai: Four students test positive for COVID-19 in Nerul, Ghansoli and Koparkhairane

After 21 students of Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School and Junior College in Ghansoli were found positive of COVID in the middle of December, four students tested positive of COVID-19 in civic runs schools in Nerul, Ghansoli, and Koparkhairane. The civic body has started conducting Covid tests of all students and staff of these schools.

According to NMMC’s health department, the COVID report that came on Friday revealed that one student each in four schools run by the civic body was found positive of the Covid. “We have started testing of every student, teacher and other staff of the school,” said a senior civic official, adding that they are waiting for a state government’s decision regarding closing the school amid the rising number of cases.

The names of the schools where students were found positive for Covid are Middle School Shirvane, Primary School Nerul, Primary School Talvali and Middle School Ghansoli.

However, the rising number of Covid cases and students getting infected with the virus is becoming a concern for parents and they are in dilemma whether to send their children to school or not. Priyanka Sinha, a Nerul resident says her two children study in a civic school in Nerul and she fears sending them to school at present. Other parents too have similar fear and they are waiting for the civic body’s decision.

Earlier, city residents panicked after 21 students of a Ghansoli school were tested positive. The civic body had closed the school for a week and conducted tests of every student and staff.

The education department is concerned about frequent obstructions in schools. Meanwhile, the number of Omicron variants of Covid reached 10 under the NMMC and the active cases crossed 1200.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 08:17 PM IST