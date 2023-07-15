Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Rajesh Narvekar, commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: File

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi met the municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narverkar and discussed various issues related to her ward. She also submitted a letter regarding her demands and issues. Gaikwad's requests included, starting the vegetable and fish markets at Sector 1A, maintenance of gardens, opening the gym and installation of new toys for kids at the earliest.

Other issues raised

She also raised the issue of poor maintenance and repair of gutters and footpaths from Sec 1A to Sec 8, in her ward and requested that the problem be addressed at the earliest.

In order to make the ward safe, she requested for increasing the number of CCTV Cameras. In addition, she had a detailed discussion on other pending issues including checking the increase in use of plastic bags across Navi Mumbai.

The municipal commissioner assured her to look into all the issues.