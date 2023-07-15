 Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad's requests included, starting the vegetable and fish markets at Sector 1A, maintenance of gardens, opening the gym and installation of new toys for kids at the earliest.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Rajesh Narvekar, commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: File

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi met the municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narverkar and discussed various issues related to her ward. She also submitted a letter regarding her demands and issues. Gaikwad's requests included, starting the vegetable and fish markets at Sector 1A, maintenance of gardens, opening the gym and installation of new toys for kids at the earliest.

Other issues raised

She also raised the issue of poor maintenance and repair of gutters and footpaths from Sec 1A to Sec 8, in her ward and requested that the problem be addressed at the earliest.

In order to make the ward safe, she requested for increasing the number of CCTV Cameras. In addition, she had a detailed discussion on other pending issues including checking the increase in use of plastic bags across Navi Mumbai.

The municipal commissioner assured her to look into all the issues. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Traders Call Centre's Move To Bring GSTN Under PMLA As 'Tax-Terrorism'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract...

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract...

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Mom Convicted Of Killing Newborn; Notes Conviction On Basis Of...

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Mom Convicted Of Killing Newborn; Notes Conviction On Basis Of...

Buzz By The Bay: Yash Birla Is More Than Designer Clothes & Muscular Physique

Buzz By The Bay: Yash Birla Is More Than Designer Clothes & Muscular Physique