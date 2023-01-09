Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi corporator demands to increase patrolling amid surge in housebreaking cases |

Navi Mumbai: Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi met the senior police inspector of Vashi police station and demanded to increase the patrolling to prevent cases of housebreaking. The police assured to ensure the safety of citizens.

Gaikwad expressed concern over rise in housebreaking incidents

Gaikwad said that she is concerned about the rising incident of housebreaking. “I met Vashi police station in-charge Senior PI Ramesh Chavan and submitted a letter, as well as held a detailed discussion regarding rising concern over the incidents of housebreaking happening in our area recently,” said Gaikwad. She added that Mr Chavan assured her that swift action and necessary measures will be taken to track the criminals and arrest them. The police will also ensure to prevent such incidents in the future.

Gaikwad requsted citizens to stay alert always

“I have requested him to increase police patrolling in our area, especially during the night. I request all citizens to always remain alert and take all the necessary precautions for their own safety and that of our neighbourhood,” said Gaikwad.