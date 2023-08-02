Navi Mumbai: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre Visits Poiniyar Area To Check Water Issues

Former leader of the opposition Pritam Mhatre visited the Pioniyar area | Amit Srivastava

Despite good rains, there are a few areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) continue to face water shortages. Former leader of the opposition Pritam Mhatre visited the Pioniyar area under PMC to check the status and understand the problem.

Mhatre said, "It has been a year since the construction of the new water tank, and I have been consistently pushing for its operation. The water supply should be started after cleaning the water tank due to algae growth.”

During his visit, Mhatre saw that there is no cabin for the security guard at the site, and the pipeline connection work remains incomplete. “Cement concreting on the newly made road has caused an obstruction that will require breaking and reworking. I questioned the water supply officials about the slow progress, and they assured me that smooth water supply to the area will begin from this reservoir in the next two days,” said Mhatre.

During the inspection, Mhatre was accompanied by Corporator Surekha Mohokar, Corporator Preeti George, Ganesh Mhatre, officials from the local society, and concerned citizens.

