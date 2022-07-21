e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre demands safety measures at the lake under PMC

Due to the lack of safety equipment, it becomes a challenge to carry out rescue operations.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Former LoP Pritam Mhatre | Instagram/@pritamjmhatre

The former leader of the opposition, Pritam Mhatre has requested the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration to appoint security guards at every lake under its jurisdiction to ensure the safety of visitors.

Lakes in the city under the PMC jurisdiction are popular among residents, and they often visit the place with their families. Children go down to the pool to swim in the water. Sometimes children and citizens have lost their lives due to not being able to swim. Due to the lack of safety equipment, it becomes a challenge to carry out rescue operations.

Also, it is necessary to have a security guard at every lake in the municipality to avoid any accidents or loss of life. Ganeshotsav is just a few days away, and people will visit the place in large numbers for Ganpati immersion.

Therefore, before Ganeshotsav, it is necessary to appoint security guards and provide security materials for every lake in the municipal area. Accordingly, Mhatre has requested to appoint security guards and provide safety equipment at every lake in the PMC area.

