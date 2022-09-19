Navi Mumbai: Former corporator raises concerns over theft cases; writes a letter to cops | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Concerned with the increasing numbers of housebreaking and mobile snatching cases, Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, Vashi's former corporator met senior police personnel Ramesh Chavan and discussed the issue in detail. She also submitted a letter about the same.

Gaikwad said that in the last couple of months, there has been a sudden rise in cases of mobile theft and housebreaking cases in the areas and there is a need to increase police patrolling.

“I discussed the rising concern over the incidents of housebreaking and mobile snatching happening in our area recently. I have been assured by the Vashi Police in charge that swift action and necessary measures will be taken to track the criminals and arrest them,” she said.

Divya Gaikwad further said, "I have requested him to increase police patrolling in our area, especially during the night. I have also requested him to tow away the abandoned vehicles parked on the roads in the area,."

She added that she also requested all citizens to always remain alert and take all the necessary precautions for their own safety and that of our neighbourhood.