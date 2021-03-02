Navi Mumbai: Follow COVID-19 norms to avoid second lockdown, says NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar

In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the civic chief Abhijit Bangar made a surprise visit to the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi on Tuesday morning. Around 50,000 people visit the market every day and it was an epicenter of COVID-19 cases.
Bangar checked whether the COVID-19 norms are being followed in the market complex or not. He visited the fruits and vegetable markers.
He noticed that most of them had masks. But many of them did not wear it properly as it was at the chin not at the mouth and nose. Even, social distancing was not being maintained. Bangar directed the APMC’s Board of Directors to ensure the COVID-19 norms must be followed. He said that in order to avoid any future lockdown, there is a need to follow the COVID-19 norms strictly. However, he noticed that the number of people in the market were less, and very few of them were not wearing masks. There are five markets—Spice, Fruits, Vegetable, Onion-Potato and Grain—at APMC and around 50,000 to 60,000 people visit every day.
APMC administration assured that they would follow the COVID-19 norms strictly and take action if required.
Meanwhile, the civic chief directed the assistant commissioner of every ward to visit at least four banquet hall or marriage hall to check whether COVID-19 norms are followed or not and if there is leniency, impose a Rs 50,000 penalty.
The Commissioner also directed the management of the banquet hall to inform the concerned civic department about the program to be organized in the hall/banquet hall in the municipal area and to keep a close watch on the hall management through the staff or vigilance team of the corporation.
