Navi Mumbai: Follow COVID-19 norms to avoid second lockdown, says NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar

APMC administration assured that they would follow the COVID-19 norms strictly and take action if required.

Meanwhile, the civic chief directed the assistant commissioner of every ward to visit at least four banquet hall or marriage hall to check whether COVID-19 norms are followed or not and if there is leniency, impose a Rs 50,000 penalty.

The Commissioner also directed the management of the banquet hall to inform the concerned civic department about the program to be organized in the hall/banquet hall in the municipal area and to keep a close watch on the hall management through the staff or vigilance team of the corporation.