Navi Mumbai: Five held with 80 grams of heroin drugs in Mafco market

Heroin | Representative Image

The APMC police arrested five persons and seized 80 grams of Heroin worth Rs 8 lakh at the Mafco market last week. They had come from Kerala to buy the contraband, said police. However, before they could flee with the drugs, they were caught by the police.

The APMC police have received information that a few people were coming from Kerala to buy Heroin drugs in the Mafco market in Sanpada.

Based on the information, the APMC police laid a trap at sector 18 near UP Cold Storage in Mafco Market in Sanpada on Saturday evening. Around 8 pm, the police received information that five persons were reaching UP Cold Storage in Mafco Market. The police were already there and caught all of them.

When they were frisked, the police found 40 grams of Heroin each from two persons. Vivek Pansare, DCP zone 1 said that they seized a total of 80 grams of Heroin drugs from them.

The arrested were identified as Abu Batkar Siddiqui, 46, Mohammed Aaman Mahmood, 26, Mohammed Umer Akram, 38, Nandu Subramaniam, 28, and Nasim Musa Keis, 30. All are residents of Kerala state. The drugs were found in Siddiqui and Mahmood.

DCP Pansare said that they had come from Kerala by train and alighted at Panvel station to buy drugs. They took a cab from Panvel station to Mafco market. After buying the contraband, they were fleeing when they caught them. “We are investigating from whom they bought and where they were supposed to deliver,” said DCP Pansare. He added that they are in police custody till December 21.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the APMC police station against them under sections 21 (b), 29, and sections 8 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

