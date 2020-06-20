Navi Mumbai: Fireman, two cops stop woman from committing suicide in Ulwe

Two alerted beat marshals assigned to NRI police station in Navi Mumbai saved the life of a 25-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Friday night in Ulwe. The woman had almost lost consciousness. However, the duo reached in time after getting calls from police control and with the help of a fireman brought down the woman and administered CPR.

The woman is currently in hospital and she is out of danger.

The police control room received a call around 8.45 pm on Friday night about a child crying from a house locked from the inside at sector 5 in Ulwe.

According to police, Police Naik Kiran Swar and Pandurang Kawthe were on duty in Ulwe when they received a call from the police control room about the crying child. Without wasting time, they immediately reached to the flat of the building and heard the sound of a crying child coming out from the flat. They knocked on the door repeatedly, however, no one opened it. They immediately called the Ulwe fire brigade.

A senior official from the NRI police station said that in just four minutes, the fireman reached the building. “They broke open the door with the help of firemen and found a four-year-old girl child was crying alone in the hall. She was showing her fingers towards the bedroom of which the door was closed,” said the official. They were clueless and completely unaware of why the child was crying.

The official added that they again broke open the door of the bedroom and found a woman was hanging with the ceiling fan. She had used her 'dupatta' to hang herself.

Meanwhile, Policeman Naik Sawr noticed a little movement in the fingers of the woman. “Without wasting time, he held the legs and pushed the woman above and asked to cut the dupatta,” said the official. A fireman rushed to the kitchen and brought a knife and cut the dupatta. “The fireman also administered CPR repeatedly and the woman showed a little movement and finally she got consciousness,” added the official. She was immediately taken to hospital and she is now out of danger. He further added that they all showed great acumen and saved the woman.

Police said that woman was staying alone with her four-year-old daughter and her husband is out of the country. “She is currently under the observation of doctors and she is also traumatized.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, the commissioner of police praised alertness of beat marshals and firemen who showed their acumen to save the woman. The police department will also felicitate them by cash reward.