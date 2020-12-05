Navi Mumbai: Fireman from Ambernath dies while combating chemical fire in Taloja

A 32-year-old fireman attached to Ambernath Fire station died on Saturday morning while combating a fire at a chemical processing industrial unit in Taloja. The fireman died due to suffocation during the fire fighting. The fire which broke out at 12.05 am on Saturday was brought under control after eight hours of fire-fighting.

Balu Deshmukh, the fireman attached to Anand Nagar MIDC fire station in Ambernath and he felt dizziness during fire-fighting.

Deepak Dorgude, chief of MIDC fire station informed the media that Deshmukh felt dizziness while combating fire. He was brought in the vehicle where he slept for a while and then starting vomiting. He was immediately taken to MGM Hospital in Kmaothe, however, he could not be saved.

Dorgude informed that they received a fire call at Modi Chemical Company in Taloja industrial area around 12.05 am on Saturday and 10 fire engines from Taloja MIDC, CIDCO, and Ambernath were pressed in to douse the fire. He added that after around eight hours of operation, the fire was brought under control. However, apart from Deshmukh, a few other firemen others also injured who were later admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to Fire department officials, there were blasts at the fire site as highly inflammable substances were stored there. The ground plus one building was gutted completely in the fire.