Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company In MIDC; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai MIDC on Tuesday. Local authorities rushed to the spot on receiving the information about the blaze. Fire tenders were present at the spot and fire fighting operations were in process. According to initial reports from ANI, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Further details on property damage or casualties are awaited.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BNsvWuVpze — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet showing black smoke billowing from the burning industrial unit. Massive flames can be seen outside the industrial unit. Fire fighting officials can be seen engaged in dousing operations with big hoses of water being sprayed on the fire, in a bid to control the blaze.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.