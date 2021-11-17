Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at electronic shop in Vashi

The fire brigade from Vashi took around one hour to control a fire that broke out at a shop in Merchant Chambers near Grain market of APMC on Wednesday afternoon. While no one is reported injured in the fire, electronic items worth lakhs were gutted.

Jagdish Patil, senior fire official from Vashi Fire Brigade informed that they had received the fire call around 2.40 pm and a total of seven fire engines were pressed. “We controlled the fire within one hour. Now, the cooling process is going on,” said Patil. He added that electronic items were stored in the shop and most of them were gutted in the fire.

According to an official from the Vashi fire brigade, the exact reason of the fire is not known, but the short-circuit could be the reason.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:35 PM IST