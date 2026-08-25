Navi Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 15 In Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket In Mahape MIDC; FDA Seizes 4,710 Litres Of Milk

FDA officials seized adulterated and suspected milk along with dairy products during raids in Navi Mumbai's Mahape MIDC area | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 25, 2026: An FIR has been registered against 15 individuals and dairy establishments in connection with a major milk adulteration racket allegedly operating in Navi Mumbai's Mahape MIDC area.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 4,710 litres of adulterated and suspected milk, along with skimmed milk powder, paneer and cream worth several lakhs of rupees.

The FIR (No. 435/2026) was registered at Turbhe police station on August 22, following an FDA raid at P.K. Dairy in Mahape on August 19. The FDA has also initiated the process of cancelling the food licences of the establishments named in the case.

Milk Adulteration Racket Busted

According to the FDA, Shivendra Shyamlal Jaiswal, 34, was caught allegedly adulterating milk by mixing skimmed milk powder (SMP) and chilled water into an Eicher milk tanker. The operation was allegedly being carried out in connivance with dairy owner Pradeep Kamlesh Yadav.

Investigators found that one kg of skimmed milk powder was being mixed with 8 to 10 litres of chilled water and homogenised using a plunger. The adulterated milk was allegedly supplied as pure cow and buffalo milk to dairies in Thane, Airoli, Kopri, Digha and Ghansoli.

P.K. Dairy was found operating without a food safety licence and was immediately shut down. The FDA seized and destroyed 4,710 litres of adulterated and suspected milk valued at Rs 1.85 lakh. At P.K. Dairy alone, 761 litres of cow and buffalo milk worth Rs 40,558 was destroyed.

Dairy Products Seized

The FDA also seized 473 kg of skimmed milk powder worth Rs 1.60 lakh, 129.5 kg of paneer worth Rs 45,280 and 88.4 kg of cream worth Rs 30,940.

Further action was taken against other suppliers. From Bhaskar Dairy in Mahape, 548 kg of suspected powder and paneer worth Rs 1.83 lakh was seized and its licence was suspended.

At Narayan Dairy in Rabale, 3,648 litres of pasteurised skimmed milk worth Rs 1.24 lakh was destroyed after it was found to be without laboratory reports. Another 88.4 kg of cream was seized from the Fattesingrao Naik Cooperative Milk Union.

15 Individuals, Establishments Named

The accused named in the FIR include Jaiswal, Yadav and Bhaskar Santu Pilani, besides Maharaj Dairy, Vijay Dairy, Shivkailas Dairy, Roopsagar Dairy, Dinesh Dairy, Balaji Dairy, Shuklam Dairy, Shriram Dairy, Vasudev Dairy, Radhakrishna Dairy, Janam Dairy and Devnarayan Dairy.

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The action was carried out under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, with Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Preeti Tipre and Thane Food Joint Commissioner Dr Sachin Jadhav supervising the operation.

“Citizens should immediately contact the administration's toll-free number if they suspect adulteration in any food product,” said Dr Sachin Jadhav.

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