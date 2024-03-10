Navi Mumbai: Fadnavis Inaugurates First Evidence Management Centre At Panvel

Navi Mumbai Police | File Photo

Stating that Navi Mumbai police has been at the forefront of implementing modern technical advancements to increase crime convictions, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the process of evidence collection and execution of the Nelson System by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has helped in solving the criminal cases in the city very efficiently.

"Navi Mumbai becomes first to follow changes prescribed in amended criminal acts"

"Navi Mumbai has become the first to follow the changes prescribed in the amended criminal acts. As per the amendment, the age-old Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been modified as Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Indian Evidence Act as Bharatiya Saksha Sanhita. This is done to keep common man at the centre so that people’s confidence among policing is increased," Fadnavis, who also hold Home portfolio, said after inaugurating the new Evidence Management Centre (EMC) of Navi Mumbai police at Panvel.

"The new centre along with evidence collection vans and evidence collection kits will not only help speed up the criminal justice system, but also help in generating quality evidence that would be admissible in the court of law. This will help punish the offenders at the earliest," Fadnavis said and lauded the police for becoming the first unit in the state to start such centre, which will be an example for other commissionerates to follow.

Fadnavis said the electronic evidence which were not admissible in the courts due to possibility of them being tampered, will now be acceptable due to amendments in the criminal conviction acts.