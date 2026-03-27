Navi Mumbai Exports First Alphonso Mangoes Amid Rising Freight Costs, Uncertainties | File

Navi Mumbai: The season’s first export consignment of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes—1,200 kg—was shipped to the United States from Vashi APMC Market on Thursday by K.B. Export, marking a slow start to the season amid rising costs and global uncertainties.

Farmers and exporters are facing mounting challenges this year due to escalating air cargo rates and tensions in Gulf regions, which have disrupted supply chains and increased export costs. Air freight charges have nearly doubled from Rs. 350 per kg to Rs. 600 per kg, significantly affecting profitability and global competitiveness, exporter said.

Exporter Prakash Khakkar said, “Air cargo charges are increased sharply as soon as the Hapus season begins. The rate has gone up from Rs. 350 to Rs. 600 per kg, which has drastically increased costs and made it difficult to stay competitive. Rising crude oil prices globally have pushed up freight charges, directly impacting airline tariffs.”

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He alleged that airlines are increasing rates arbitrarily, causing financial strain on exporters. Khakkar has urged the central government to step in and has written to Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Protocol of Maharashtra, seeking relief in air cargo charges to safeguard exports of premium produce like Alphonso mangoes.

Last year, around 2,000 tonnes of Alphonso mangoes were exported to Gulf countries, including 1,200 tonnes by K.B. Export alone. However, exporters fear a dip this year due to rising costs and volatile global conditions.

"Despite the hurdles, exporters remain committed to reaching international markets and ensuring fair returns for farmers, but at the sametime, urge government support through freight concessions is essential to sustain the trade," he added.

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