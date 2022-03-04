Navi Mumbai: Employees of Shantiniketan Polytechnic College break 9-day hunger strike following assurance from Uday Samant

More than 15 employees of Shantiniketan Polytechnic College in New Panvel broke their indefinite hunger strike following an assurance from Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra. They were on hunger strike as they had not received a salary for the last 7 months.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the Shantiniketan Polytechnic College, New Panvel been sitting on hunger strike since February 24 morning. According to them, the management of the college was not giving them full salary and salary slips. Even, they were not provided Form 16. They alleged that the college management was giving them only fake promises for the last 10 years.

Now, they had even stopped paying salary. Later, the local unit of Shiv Sena raised the issue with the Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant who assured them to solve the issue within 48 hours. He also talked to the school management and directed them to pay their salary immediately.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST