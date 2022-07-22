Navi Mumbai: Ekvira Kala Sanstha to hold cultural programme next month | Representational Image

The Ekvira Kala Sanstha (EKS), Panvel will hold a cultural programme on August 7 at Agri Samaj Mangal Office, Next to Ganesh Mandir, Kamothe Village in Navi Mumbai. As part of the cultural programme, different musical competitions will also be organised for children up to 18 years.

According to the organiser, Abhang, Pakhawaj Vadan, and Tabla Vadan competitions will be organized under the name of 'Cultural Tribute to Diba Saheb'.

The EKS was part of the group demanding to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after the late D B Patil.

Every child will be given 1 to 5 minutes to showcase their talent in the musical competition. On this occasion, Marathi Indian Idol winner Sagar Mhatre will be honoured with special civic honour. Interested children can contact Avinash Patil (9930010422), and Milind Kadu (8080934938) to participate in the competition.