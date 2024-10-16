Navi Mumbai: Doctors Successfully Remove 6.8 Kg Pumpkin-Sized Adrenal Tumor From 44-Year-Old Woman At Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi

Dr. Shishir Shetty, Senior Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi & his team post successfully removing a pumpkin sized giant Adrenal Tumor from 44 year old female patient | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: An adrenal tumor weighing 6.8 kilograms, supposed to be the largest in the state, was removed from a 44 year by the doctors at Vashi based Fortis Hiranandani hospital.

The tumor termed by the hospital to be largest ever recorded was removed through exploratory laparotomy as against the conventional practice of using robotic or laparoscopic surgery.

The patient Goma Mishra was diagnosed with pumpkin sized tumor during routine health checkup. The tumor also known as Pheochromocytoma, was succeffully removed by a team led by Dr. Shishir Shetty, Senior Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi.

“Laparotomy owing to the weight and size of the tumor we had to adopt for multidiscilianry approach and therefore her belly area had to be opened surgically. We had to consider the patient’s blood pressure, which rises during Pheochromocytoma removal and drops drastically when the tumor's main blood vessel is ligated. This presents a tough challenge for not just the surgeon but also the anesthetist, who have to work together to effectively manage the situation, “said Dr Shishir Shetty.

Goma, a homemaker, and resident of Mira-Bhayandar, is stated by her husband to have not shown any symptoms due to which there was late detection of the tumor.

Speaking on the diagnosis, her husband Asutosh said, “Goma was undergoing treatment for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). During a follow-up appointment, the doctor noticed something unusual and subsequent tests revealed the tumor. We had no inkling of this as she had no physical symptoms.”

While in most cases, adrenal tumors usually measure around two to eight centimeters, and weigh below five kgs, however, in Goma’s case, the tumor had grown to an unusually large size, measuring 23 x 24 x 23 cm. Her case was further complicated due to her medical history of Hypertension, for which she had been on medication for the past two years.

“In Goma’s case her blood pressure shot up to 200 mm/HG during surgery, but we were able to successfully remove the tumor within 20 minutes,” said Dr Shetty.

Goma has made a full recovery since her surgery and with the support of her husband and family, she has resumed her daily life.